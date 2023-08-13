Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) versus Creative Medical Technology (NASDAQ:CELZ) Head-To-Head Survey

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) and Creative Medical Technology (NASDAQ:CELZ – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Moderna has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Creative Medical Technology has a beta of 2.58, indicating that its share price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Moderna and Creative Medical Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moderna 11.33% 6.62% 4.93% Creative Medical Technology N/A -52.99% -50.01%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moderna $19.26 billion 2.01 $8.36 billion $2.71 37.45 Creative Medical Technology $90,000.00 81.00 -$10.14 million N/A N/A

This table compares Moderna and Creative Medical Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Moderna has higher revenue and earnings than Creative Medical Technology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.4% of Moderna shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.3% of Creative Medical Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of Moderna shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Creative Medical Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Moderna and Creative Medical Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moderna 3 9 6 0 2.17 Creative Medical Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Moderna currently has a consensus price target of $156.07, indicating a potential upside of 53.78%. Given Moderna’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Moderna is more favorable than Creative Medical Technology.

Summary

Moderna beats Creative Medical Technology on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines. The company also offers systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics; cancer vaccines, such as personalized cancer, KRAS, and checkpoint vaccines; intratumoral immuno-oncology products; localized regenerative, systemic intracellular, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics. It has strategic alliances and collaborations with AstraZeneca; Merck; Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated; Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Europe) Limited; Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A.; Metagenomi, Inc.; Carisma Therapeutics, Inc.; CytomX Therapeutics; Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority; Institute for Life Changing Medicines; and The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The company was formerly known as Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Moderna, Inc. in August 2018. Moderna, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Creative Medical Technology

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on immunology, urology, orthopedics, and neurology using adult stem cell treatments. The company offers CaverStem to treat erectile dysfunction; FemCelz for the treatment of loss of genital sensitivity and dryness; StemSpine to treat chronic lower back pain; ImmCelz for the treatment of stroke patients; and OvaStem for treatment of female infertility. Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

