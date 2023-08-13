Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Sells 2,885 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 986,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,885 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 2.2% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $108,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 318.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 13,065 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock opened at $111.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.87. The stock has a market cap of $447.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $83.89 and a 1 year high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 29.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.32.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

