Moonbeam (GLMR) Trading 3.3% Higher This Week

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 13th. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000796 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $166.49 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00042026 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00028764 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013842 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004588 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004016 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,079,867,741 coins and its circulating supply is 712,013,880 coins. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

