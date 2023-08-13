Motco Acquires 215 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Motco raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 67.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 534 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $419,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,654 shares in the company, valued at $6,423,545.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 0.7 %

NSC opened at $215.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $226.15 and a 200-day moving average of $220.15. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $196.33 and a 52 week high of $264.22.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 48.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NSC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.40.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

