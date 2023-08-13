Motco Buys 1,793 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Motco lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in AT&T were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,443,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in AT&T by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 38,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 22,854 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 395,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 269,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 79,366 shares in the last quarter. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

T stock opened at $14.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.24. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The firm has a market cap of $102.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.65.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -90.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

