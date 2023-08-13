Motco Purchases Shares of 9,900 Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM)

Motco bought a new position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 11.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of PMM opened at $5.76 on Friday. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.58 and a 1 year high of $7.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.25.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0238 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%.

In other Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust news, COO Aaron M. Cooper purchased 7,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,511.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,424 shares in the company, valued at $202,883.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Aaron M. Cooper acquired 8,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.91 per share, for a total transaction of $51,588.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,588.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Aaron M. Cooper acquired 7,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,511.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,883.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 16,892 shares of company stock worth $101,104 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

