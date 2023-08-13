Motco Sells 243 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Motco lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 48.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $220.73 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $229.34. The company has a market capitalization of $54.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $220.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.07.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

