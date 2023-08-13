MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.17.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $102.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.03. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12-month low of $71.32 and a 12-month high of $103.95.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 49.30%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Elizabeth Bledsoe sold 3,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $309,090.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,398 shares in the company, valued at $339,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 28.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 465.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 16,205 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 115.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 14.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 34.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

