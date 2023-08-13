MultiChoice Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHOY) Short Interest Up 114.3% in July

MultiChoice Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 114.3% from the July 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

MultiChoice Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MCHOY traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.57. The stock had a trading volume of 5,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,736. MultiChoice Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.44 and a fifty-two week high of $8.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.92.

About MultiChoice Group

MultiChoice Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates video-entertainment subscriber platforms in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, and internationally. It operates through South Africa, Rest of Africa, and Technology segments. The company offers digital satellite television, digital terrestrial television, online services, over-the-top, and related video-entertainment services.

