Nano (XNO) Trading Down 1.9% Over Last Week

Nano (XNO) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 13th. Nano has a total market cap of $87.13 million and $1.20 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nano has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Nano coin can now be bought for $0.65 or 0.00002241 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,172.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.78 or 0.00280319 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.67 or 0.00777017 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013832 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.32 or 0.00542694 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00059904 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.52 or 0.00121764 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.