NEAR Protocol (NEAR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $41.16 Million

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.27 billion and approximately $41.16 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.35 or 0.00004596 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00042035 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00028699 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013776 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004011 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000746 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 941,671,517 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 941,671,517 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.33585058 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 272 active market(s) with $45,458,234.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

