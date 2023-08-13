Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.08.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVRO shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Nevro from $37.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Nevro from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Nevro from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Nevro from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nevro in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Nevro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVRO opened at $19.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $711.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,972.97 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 5.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.57. Nevro has a one year low of $18.44 and a one year high of $53.34.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $108.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.19 million. Nevro had a net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 32.73%. Nevro’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS. Research analysts predict that Nevro will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Shawn Mccormick purchased 7,500 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.88 per share, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,694.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nevro

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVRO. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Nevro by 206.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 42.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nevro during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 78.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nevro during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems.

Further Reading

