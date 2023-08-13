NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 652,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,062 shares during the period. NextGen Healthcare accounts for 1.4% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $11,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 146.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in NextGen Healthcare by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 211.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. 78.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NXGN stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.90. 207,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,695. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 563.33 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.05. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

NextGen Healthcare ( NASDAQ:NXGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $178.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. NextGen Healthcare’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

NXGN has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Monday, June 12th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

