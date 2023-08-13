Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Buys New Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,630 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 21.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $129,888,000 after acquiring an additional 180,468 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 50.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,603,000 after buying an additional 77,518 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at about $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 12.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 105.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Jon Freier sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,901 shares in the company, valued at $26,726,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $25,039,926.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,844,088 shares in the company, valued at $239,749,880.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jon Freier sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,901 shares in the company, valued at $26,726,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 211,100 shares of company stock worth $27,633,181. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $138.34 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $154.38. The stock has a market cap of $162.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.43.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $19.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Barclays upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.55.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

