Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 636.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 234,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,308,000 after purchasing an additional 202,861 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 985,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,527,000 after acquiring an additional 7,388 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,075,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBR stock opened at $170.77 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $142.48 and a one year high of $178.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.