Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,080 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,034 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,101 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 40.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 112,066 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 32,474 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 73.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,043 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 55,987 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,686 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 14,388 shares during the period. 79.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of FCX opened at $41.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.84. The company has a market cap of $59.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 2.03. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.03 and a 12-month high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FCX. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.50 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, 3M restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FCX

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.