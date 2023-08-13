Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Acquires 285 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,249 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 301 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.96.

NIKE Stock Performance

NIKE stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.09. The company had a trading volume of 5,104,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,992,878. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $593,315.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,506,733. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $593,315.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,506,733. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 166,461 shares of company stock valued at $18,053,332. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.