Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Acquires 436 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $3.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.15. The stock had a trading volume of 6,682,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,907,679. The company has a market capitalization of $306.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.51 and its 200 day moving average is $161.33. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $140.46 and a 12 month high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $197.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Chevron from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CVX

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.