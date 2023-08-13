Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Decreases Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. cut its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 494.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of WFC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.73. The stock had a trading volume of 7,316,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,111,323. The firm has a market cap of $164.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.13. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $48.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.46 and a 200 day moving average of $42.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WFC

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.