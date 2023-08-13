Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.9% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,449,000 after acquiring an additional 38,495,676 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $3,752,321,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959,527 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,462,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,007 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $292,647,000. 64.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.91 on Friday, reaching $157.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,862,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,047,942. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.95. The firm has a market cap of $370.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $158.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.73%.

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 888 shares in the company, valued at $138,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total value of $1,985,152.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,486.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $5,160,017.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,038 shares of company stock worth $8,460,839. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.82.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

