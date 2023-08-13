Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Raises Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,474 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,531,936,000 after acquiring an additional 545,904 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,004,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,100,917,000 after acquiring an additional 85,640 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,591,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,011,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $708,259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $1,297,822.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ITW. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

ITW traded down $4.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $237.43. 1,889,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,541. The stock has a market cap of $71.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $247.52 and a 200 day moving average of $238.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.27 and a 52 week high of $264.19.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 94.14% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.