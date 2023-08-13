Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Sells 204 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. decreased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 187.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.99. 1,484,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,346,833. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $117.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 17.64%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $120,623.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,218.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total value of $9,220,387.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,182,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $120,623.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,218.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,978 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,289 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ICE. Citigroup upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.91.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

