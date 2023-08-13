NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Price Target Cut to $59.00

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on NWE. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of NorthWestern from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NorthWestern presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.29.

Shares of NWE stock opened at $53.90 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.43. NorthWestern has a 12 month low of $48.68 and a 12 month high of $61.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.33%.

In other NorthWestern news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total value of $70,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,125 shares in the company, valued at $593,831.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 3,833.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 147.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility Operations; Natural Gas Utility Operations; and Other. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

