Nuance Investments LLC Has $430.58 Million Stock Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Nuance Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,961,915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,680,404 shares during the period. DENTSPLY SIRONA accounts for 9.1% of Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Nuance Investments LLC owned about 0.05% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $430,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 311.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 61.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XRAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.13.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.81. 832,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,502,608. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.14, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.93. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.48 and a 1-year high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.98 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 26.04% and a positive return on equity of 10.29%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.74%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

