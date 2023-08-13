Nuance Investments LLC Sells 422,353 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Nuance Investments LLC reduced its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 98.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,983 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 422,353 shares during the quarter. Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMAT. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% during the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,072 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.9% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 2,644 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Trading Down 4.0 %

AMAT stock traded down $5.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.83. The company had a trading volume of 5,193,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,906,487. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.58. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $153.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMAT. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 19th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Applied Materials

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.