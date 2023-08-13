NXM Market Capitalization Reaches $376.09 Million (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 13th. One NXM token can currently be purchased for approximately $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. NXM has a total market cap of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004833 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00020177 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017573 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013937 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,428.78 or 1.00050965 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002236 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

