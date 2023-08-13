Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $7,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 5,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 221.0% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 956,750 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.75 per share, with a total value of $56,209,062.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 218,286,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,824,354,376.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,667,087 shares of company stock valued at $330,044,523. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

OXY opened at $65.84 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $55.51 and a twelve month high of $77.13. The stock has a market cap of $58.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.15 and its 200-day moving average is $60.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OXY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OXY

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.