Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2023

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODDGet Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Oddity Tech Stock Performance

Oddity Tech stock traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.38. 217,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,188. Oddity Tech has a fifty-two week low of $46.28 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00.

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODDGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $165.65 million during the quarter.

Oddity Tech Company Profile

Oddity Tech Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-tech company worldwide. The company provides beauty and wellness products utilizing its PowerMatch technology. It builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt the offline-dominated beauty and wellness industries. The company offers products for face and complexion, eyes and brows, lips, and skin care under the IL MAKIAGE brand; and hair and skin care products under the SpoiledChild brand.

