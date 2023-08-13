Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Oddity Tech Stock Performance

Oddity Tech stock traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.38. 217,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,188. Oddity Tech has a fifty-two week low of $46.28 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00.

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $165.65 million during the quarter.

Oddity Tech Company Profile

Oddity Tech Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-tech company worldwide. The company provides beauty and wellness products utilizing its PowerMatch technology. It builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt the offline-dominated beauty and wellness industries. The company offers products for face and complexion, eyes and brows, lips, and skin care under the IL MAKIAGE brand; and hair and skin care products under the SpoiledChild brand.

