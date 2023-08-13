OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OFSSH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OFSSH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the July 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.3 days.

OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 Price Performance

OFSSH stock remained flat at $21.54 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.05. OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 has a 52-week low of $19.41 and a 52-week high of $23.15.

OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 15th were issued a $0.3094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%.

OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 Company Profile



