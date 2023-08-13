OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Cut to “Neutral” at DA Davidson

DA Davidson downgraded shares of OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. DA Davidson currently has $12.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $19.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered OneSpan from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on OneSpan in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

OSPN opened at $10.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.25. OneSpan has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $19.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSPN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of OneSpan by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,323,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,845,000 after acquiring an additional 69,620 shares in the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OneSpan by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 3,476,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,904,000 after acquiring an additional 283,319 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of OneSpan by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,724,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,461,000 after acquiring an additional 208,212 shares in the last quarter. Altai Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in OneSpan by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Altai Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,737,000 after acquiring an additional 361,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in OneSpan by 39.2% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,609,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,891,000 after acquiring an additional 453,036 shares in the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

