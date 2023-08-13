ONUS Price Up 4.7% Over Last 7 Days (ONUS)

ONUS (ONUS) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Over the last seven days, ONUS has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. One ONUS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001968 BTC on exchanges. ONUS has a total market cap of $56.12 million and $2.64 worth of ONUS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ONUS Coin Profile

ONUS’s launch date was October 28th, 2021. ONUS’s total supply is 97,106,390 coins. ONUS’s official Twitter account is @onuschain. The official message board for ONUS is goonus.io/en/newsroom. ONUS’s official website is onuschain.io.

ONUS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ONUS (ONUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. ONUS has a current supply of 97,106,390 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ONUS is 0.57800946 USD and is down -0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $2.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://onuschain.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ONUS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ONUS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ONUS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

