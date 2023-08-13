Orbler (ORBR) Trading Down 11.6% This Week

Orbler (ORBR) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. One Orbler token can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00001151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbler has a market capitalization of $68.71 million and approximately $65,408.42 worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Orbler has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Orbler

Orbler’s genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Orbler is orbler.io. Orbler’s official message board is medium.com/@orbler.

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.

ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

Buying and Selling Orbler

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbler should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbler using one of the exchanges listed above.

