Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.64

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.64 and traded as low as $10.01. Orchid Island Capital shares last traded at $10.04, with a volume of 539,122 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Orchid Island Capital Stock Down 0.4 %

Orchid Island Capital Dividend Announcement

The company has a market capitalization of $440.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average is $10.63.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.12%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -172.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Orchid Island Capital by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,183,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406,623 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 11.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,502,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,578,000 after buying an additional 361,242 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Orchid Island Capital by 12.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,862,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,283,000 after buying an additional 320,297 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 25.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,568,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after buying an additional 319,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 1,436.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,494,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,606 shares during the period. 30.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

