Orchid (OXT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $20.23 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One Orchid token can now be bought for about $0.0715 or 0.00000244 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $68.86 million and approximately $20.23 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 25.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Orchid

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Orchid Token Trading

