Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Osisko Mining from C$4.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Osisko Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Osisko Mining from C$5.25 to C$5.75 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$6.50 target price on Osisko Mining and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Haywood Securities lowered their target price on Osisko Mining from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Shares of Osisko Mining stock opened at C$2.74 on Tuesday. Osisko Mining has a 52 week low of C$2.36 and a 52 week high of C$4.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.34.

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec.

