Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.88.

Pan American Silver Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:PAAS opened at $15.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Pan American Silver has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $19.84.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $390.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.39 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. On average, equities analysts predict that Pan American Silver will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -33.06%.

Institutional Trading of Pan American Silver

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 32,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 27,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. 60.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

