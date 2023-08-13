Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) to Issue Dividend of $0.09

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 11th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0937 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.
Paramount Resources Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:PRMRF opened at $24.40 on Friday. Paramount Resources has a 1-year low of $16.21 and a 1-year high of $25.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 2.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.46 and its 200-day moving average is $22.45.
Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $278.75 million for the quarter.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Report on Paramount Resources
About Paramount Resources
Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 185,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development, the Kaybob North Montney oil development and other low-decline, legacy shale gas, and conventional natural gas producing properties covering an area of 745,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 811,000 net acres.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Paramount Resources
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.