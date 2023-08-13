Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) to Issue Dividend of $0.09

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 11th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0937 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Paramount Resources Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRMRF opened at $24.40 on Friday. Paramount Resources has a 1-year low of $16.21 and a 1-year high of $25.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 2.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.46 and its 200-day moving average is $22.45.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $278.75 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRMRF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial raised Paramount Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$42.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 185,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development, the Kaybob North Montney oil development and other low-decline, legacy shale gas, and conventional natural gas producing properties covering an area of 745,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 811,000 net acres.

