Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PRTK. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $2.15 price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $3.65. The firm has a market cap of $124.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.05.

In other news, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 31,250 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $68,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,334,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,936,344.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, insider Randall B. Brenner sold 27,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $60,726.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 415,209 shares in the company, valued at $913,459.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 31,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $68,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,334,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,936,344.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,346 shares of company stock valued at $313,161. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 4,156,891 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,773,000 after acquiring an additional 269,719 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,278,878 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 117,105 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the first quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,914,424 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 30,031 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,203,446 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 334,222 shares during the period. Finally, Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,624,000. 57.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its products include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, and acute skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a once-daily oral therapy for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

