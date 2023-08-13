PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Short Interest Update

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 199,400 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the July 15th total of 172,600 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 60,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXN traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.71. The company had a trading volume of 44,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,307. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.75. PC Connection has a one year low of $37.76 and a one year high of $56.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. PC Connection’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PC Connection in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, CFO Thomas C. Baker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total transaction of $270,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,014.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Thomas C. Baker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total transaction of $270,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,014.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Mcgrath sold 3,300 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total transaction of $175,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 327,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,413,446.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,100 shares of company stock valued at $731,509. Corporate insiders own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in PC Connection by 62.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in PC Connection by 4.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in PC Connection by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in PC Connection by 3.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in PC Connection during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

