PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

PEDEVCO Trading Up 7.6 %

PEDEVCO stock opened at $0.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.92. The company has a market cap of $86.17 million, a P/E ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 1.32. PEDEVCO has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $1.31.

PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 million. PEDEVCO had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 10.50%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PEDEVCO will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John J. Scelfo sold 40,000 shares of PEDEVCO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $36,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director John J. Scelfo sold 40,000 shares of PEDEVCO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $36,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Simon G. Kukes acquired 130,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $116,103.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,021,950 shares in the company, valued at $6,249,535.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PED. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PEDEVCO by 224.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 28,497 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PEDEVCO by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 904,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 307,640 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in PEDEVCO by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 16,083 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in PEDEVCO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in PEDEVCO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 3.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

