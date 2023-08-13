Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.90.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PTON shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Peloton Interactive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded Peloton Interactive from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $7.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.93. Peloton Interactive has a 52 week low of $6.62 and a 52 week high of $17.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Thomas Cortese sold 13,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total value of $99,235.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,431.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 10,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $92,928.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,794.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Cortese sold 13,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total value of $99,235.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,431.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,798 shares of company stock valued at $672,471 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 176.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

