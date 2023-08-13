Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.90.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

PTON opened at $7.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.93. Peloton Interactive has a 1 year low of $6.62 and a 1 year high of $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.93.

In other news, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 20,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $147,095.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,574. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 20,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $147,095.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,574. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 10,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $92,928.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,794.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,798 shares of company stock valued at $672,471. 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at $4,813,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 75.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

