Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Invests $1.91 Million in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000. Eaton comprises 1.9% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at about $798,119,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 122,471.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,619,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617,213 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Eaton by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,968,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602,246 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Eaton by 17.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,460,000 after acquiring an additional 943,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Eaton by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,806,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,225,230,000 after acquiring an additional 890,150 shares in the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ETN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eaton from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.08.

In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total transaction of $2,173,830.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,651,823.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total value of $2,173,830.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,651,823.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total transaction of $394,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,142.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,831 shares of company stock worth $2,935,911 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETN traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $218.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,034,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264,824. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $129.85 and a 1 year high of $225.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $87.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $202.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.30.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.81%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

