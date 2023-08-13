Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Lowers Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lessened its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 49.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,676 shares during the period. Johnson Controls International makes up 3.7% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 23.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 371,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,329,000 after buying an additional 12,648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JCI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $59.39. 3,448,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,165,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.15. The firm has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.23. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $48.82 and a 1-year high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 49.50%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.