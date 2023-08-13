Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Makes New Investment in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 82,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,247,000. ONEOK comprises about 5.1% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 68.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on ONEOK from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Brian L. Derksen bought 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,333. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Brian L. Derksen acquired 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,333. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 24,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,356.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of OKE stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,856,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,831. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.69. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $71.57.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 12.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.48%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Featured Stories

