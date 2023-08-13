Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Purchases Shares of 21,181 Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 21,181 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 172.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,843,459 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,872 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,811,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,168,000 after purchasing an additional 590,747 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 445.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,549,428 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,202 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,242,070 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,456,000 after purchasing an additional 507,957 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 149.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,121,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,982,000 after purchasing an additional 672,933 shares in the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock traded down $0.85 on Friday, reaching $39.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,150,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,058. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $40.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.34 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.93 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 0.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $4,250,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 933,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,079,198.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $4,250,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 933,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,079,198.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,012,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 302,387 shares of company stock valued at $11,214,903. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Argus raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Read Our Latest Report on ANF

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

(Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.