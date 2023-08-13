Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Short Interest Update

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the July 15th total of 4,300,000 shares. Approximately 12.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 339,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.4 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PHAT. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.59. The company had a trading volume of 386,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,991. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $17.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.44.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.45. As a group, research analysts expect that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 2,110 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $27,155.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,466 shares in the company, valued at $906,897.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHAT. Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $20,869,000. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd grew its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 51.4% during the second quarter. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd now owns 3,760,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,856,000 after buying an additional 1,276,595 shares during the period. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC purchased a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $12,172,000. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,684,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,002,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,678,000 after purchasing an additional 369,722 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

