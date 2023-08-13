Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02, reports. Pineapple Energy had a negative return on equity of 16.20% and a negative net margin of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $19.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.40 million.

Pineapple Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGY traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.23. 145,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,260. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.52. Pineapple Energy has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Institutional Trading of Pineapple Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Pineapple Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,214,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Pineapple Energy by 535.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 182,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 153,939 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Pineapple Energy by 19.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 25,707 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pineapple Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pineapple Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Pineapple Energy in a report on Monday, April 17th.

About Pineapple Energy

Pineapple Energy Inc engages in the sale, design, and installation of photovoltaic solar energy systems and battery storage systems in the United States. Its brand portfolio includes SUNation, Hawaii Energy Connection, E-Gear, Sungevity, and Horizon Solar Power. The company develops and manufactures energy management software and hardware, such as energy management control devices on solar systems that are paired with batteries.

