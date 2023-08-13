Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Short Interest Down 21.8% in July

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600,000 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the July 15th total of 11,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days. Approximately 11.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Porch Group Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of PRCH traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,966,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,185. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.65. Porch Group has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $3.99. The firm has a market cap of $107.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $87.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.98 million. Porch Group had a negative net margin of 76.03% and a negative return on equity of 329.46%. On average, analysts anticipate that Porch Group will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Matt Ehrlichman purchased 134,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.18 per share, with a total value of $158,665.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,590,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,676,839.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 20.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Porch Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 13,378,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,152,000 after acquiring an additional 387,183 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Porch Group by 769.3% during the fourth quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 6,341,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611,649 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Porch Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 5,714,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,172,000 after purchasing an additional 20,110 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,983,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,663,000 after acquiring an additional 144,971 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 40.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,692,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, mortgage companies and loan officers, and title companies; consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

See Also

