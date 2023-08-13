PotCoin (POT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $42.07

PotCoin (POT) traded down 44.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 13th. PotCoin has a total market cap of $266,122.06 and $42.07 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 44.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.11 or 0.00280701 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013796 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00020948 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000454 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003443 BTC.

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

